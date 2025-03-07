Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

