Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in GATX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GATX opened at $156.64 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

