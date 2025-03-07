Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 112.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of AM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

