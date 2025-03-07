Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 77,691 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $95.03 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

