Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

