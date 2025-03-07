Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,199,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

