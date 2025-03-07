Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

