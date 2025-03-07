Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

HSY opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

