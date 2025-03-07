Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knife River worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 660,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Knife River Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE KNF opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

