Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mattel worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

