Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,092,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after acquiring an additional 415,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 371,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

