Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in UGI by 2,050.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 774,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

