Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

