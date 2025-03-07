Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 65.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

