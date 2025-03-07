Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cytokinetics worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,835.44. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $89,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,203.62. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock worth $874,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.