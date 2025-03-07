Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.90 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.