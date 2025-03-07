Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after acquiring an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.42 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

