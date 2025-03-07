Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

