Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IDACORP by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $112.37 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

