Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SLM worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SLM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

