Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

