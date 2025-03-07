Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nextracker worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nextracker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

