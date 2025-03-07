Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

