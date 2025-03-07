Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in RH by 141.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $31,384,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $19,674,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $18,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

RH stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $212.43 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.04 and its 200-day moving average is $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

