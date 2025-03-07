Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in NiSource by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

