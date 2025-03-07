Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE DAR opened at $32.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

