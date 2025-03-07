Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 291,885 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CADE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.