Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,447,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,830,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after buying an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,852,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

