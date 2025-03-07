Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

STAG stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.