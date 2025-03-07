Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,628 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

