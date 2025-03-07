Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after buying an additional 248,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,062,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,595,000 after purchasing an additional 202,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

