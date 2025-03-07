Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $231,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $211.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $232.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

