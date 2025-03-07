Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $7,767,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

