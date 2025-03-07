Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $169.26 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.66 and a one year high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.