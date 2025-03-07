Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares in the company, valued at $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,030. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

