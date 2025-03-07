Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,602,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

