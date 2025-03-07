Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,248 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of NOV worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NOV alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,143,000 after buying an additional 7,851,220 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,336,000 after buying an additional 6,963,660 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NOV Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.