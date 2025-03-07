Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 108,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AGCO by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,383,000 after purchasing an additional 133,492 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $39,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

AGCO Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.