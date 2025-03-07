Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

