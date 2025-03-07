Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 87,232 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 108.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after buying an additional 2,054,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,322,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,814.16. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $160,942.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,295.89. This trade represents a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

