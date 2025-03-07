Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,364,000 after acquiring an additional 585,735 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,917,000 after acquiring an additional 407,764 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 397,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

