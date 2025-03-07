National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

