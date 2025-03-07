National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,535,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in National Grid by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 161,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.44 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

