Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nucor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $132.00 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

