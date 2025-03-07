Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 4.4 %

Insider Activity at Okta

Shares of OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Okta by 1,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.