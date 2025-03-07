Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,508 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHX stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

