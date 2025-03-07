Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.48. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

