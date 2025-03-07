Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.07 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

