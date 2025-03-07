Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $22,963,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of S opened at $19.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,740,620.80. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,445. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
