Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $145.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $140.94 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

